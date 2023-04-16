WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 7000 block of W Freeman Ln, near the intersection of W Central Ave and Ridge Rd, Sunday night.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area. They say the WPD is working alongside SWAT in a standoff.

NEIGHBORHOOD ADVISORY:



Please avoid the area near the 7000 block of W Freeman, near Central and Ridge, due to police activity.



If you live in this neighborhood, we ask that you remain indoors until further instruction.



#wichitapolice @WichitaPolice

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.