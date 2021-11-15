Wichita police help recover autistic boy’s stolen dirt bike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department recovered an autistic boy’s bicycle. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, police arrested a suspect with several items taken in a burglary in the 4400 block of S. Seneca.

Officers learned that one of the items taken was a dirt bike belonging to Boston Horn. Horn has autism and doesn’t like loud noises. However, for him, being free on a dirt bike track and racing is where he feels safe.

After a thorough investigation and interviews, Patrol East Community Policing located Boston’s dirt bike, and his family invited us out to watch him compete and our guy brought home some hardware. 

