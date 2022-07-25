WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day … by telling people, it would be “nuts” if they left their gun(s) in their cars unsecured and not in a gun safe.

Please remember to secure your firearms in a proper gun safe! Wichita Police Department

The number of guns being stolen out of unsecured cars is “alarming,” according to the WPD. They are asking gun owners to please take the extra time to secure their guns at home, in a holster, or in a secured gun safe in their car.

According to the WPD, “Since January 1, 2022, there have been 163 cases made for guns stolen from vehicles. Some of those cases had multiple guns in the vehicle. The total number of guns stolen this year is 190.”

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

The WPD says the hotspots in the map above have contributed to 22.7% of the thefts of guns in the city.

To learn about the WPD’s Operation Save-A-Casing, a partnership with law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level and the community to combat firearm-related crime, click here.