Wichita police speak on federal partnership to curb violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) — Monday morning the Wichita police spoke on their addition to a federal partnership to help them slow a “significantly” above average violent crime rate.

At the daily press briefing, Chief Gordon Ramsay said joining the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Safety Partnership will help WPD identify and slow gang violence, gun crimes and drug trafficking in the city.

“I am really eager and optimistic to experiment and try new ways to reduce crime,” Ramsay said. “I believe that change is necessary in how we respond to crime, and I embrace it.”

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) provided a statement on the partnership, saying his place on an appropriations subcommittee helped lead to this opportunity.

“I am pleased that Wichita was chosen,” Moran said, add that it “will establish federal partnerships… to pursue violent criminals, specifically those involved in gun crime, drug trafficking, and gang violence in Wichita and Sedgwick County.”

According to the partnership, Wichita will receive coordinated training and technical assistance from federal partners. This will come through peer-to-peer learning, focused discussions exploring effective violence reduction strategies and coordination.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Wichita said the Wichita Police Department had been approved to get assistance to lower a violent crime rate that is, as he said, “significantly about the national average.”

Wichita and nine other jurisdictions are joining the partnership, which gives them access at no cost to specialized law enforcement expertise with dedicated ‘prosecutorial’ resources to fight their violent crime problems.

“This program, along with Project Safe Neighborhoods, will broaden our partnership with the Wichita Police Department,” McAllister said at the time. “We’re putting federal prosecutors on the same team with Wichita police officers.”

You can read the original article here.