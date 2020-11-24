Wichita Police Department delivers turkey dinners to those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Wichita Police Department delivered turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings to those in need as part of the Hope for the Holidays program. It is all do to help from different businesses and organizations.

The deliveries included turkeys, pumpkin pie, and dressing.

“It has been a crazy year, especially with the pandemic. It has been taking a real big hit on the community and people with their jobs, financial issues. So, it is a great feeling that we can serve the community in this sort of way, and we are able to get them some normalcy to 2020 and enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal,” said officer Kristopher Gupilan.

The families that received the meals are chosen by officers.

“Basically, it is an employ-based referral program, so when officers go out in the community, you know they are out there engaging with the community so they know different families who might be beneficial,” said Gupilan.

