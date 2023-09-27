WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Hyde Park, 201 S. Greenwood St.

Second chance Thursdays allow the WPD to get people new court dates for City of Wichita traffic warrants, environmental court warrants, notice-to-appear warrants and probation violation warrants.

The WPD will not be able to assist with Sedgwick County warrants or criminal warrants. They are still bookable.

The DMV will have its mobile unit there. If you qualify to get your licensee back, you can do so without having to go to the DMV.

For questions, email lkimrey@wichita.gov.