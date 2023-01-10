WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.

The WPD hosts Second Chance Thursdays for those who have a traffic warrant and need a new court date before going to jail.

The WPD also hosts Second Chance Thursdays for those who would like to get their driver’s licenses fixed.

The City of Wichita Police and Courts will help with warrants and payments.

The DMV will assist with driver’s license questions and reinstatement.

NexStep Alliance will help with free GED/College for people on probation or parole.

For questions, email lkimrey@wichita.gov.