WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is hosting a benefit for Samantha Mumma, the daughter of WPD Captain Blake Mumma and his wife, Sedgwick County Lieutenant Kim Kleinsorge.

Samantha Mumma (Courtesy: WPD)

Samantha, 18, is described as a vivacious girl who loves photography and art. In January of 2022, she suffered a seizure at Benedictine College and had to be airlifted to Kansas University Medical Center. This is where they discovered an inoperable brain tumor known as glioblastoma.

Blake and Kim are doing everything possible to find a way to get her the best treatment possible, this includes hours of traveling and a lot of high medical bills.

To help the Mumma family tackle these medical expenses, WPD invites everyone who wishes to help to join them at The Keg Sports Bar and Grill in Colwich, 130 Chicago Ave, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The benefit will feature:

Barbeque themed lunch for $7

Silent auction from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Live auction at 1 p.m.

50/50 raffle

T-shirts available for purchase Sizes Small to X-Large are $15 Size 2X is $18 Size 3X and larger is $20 Shirts are available until May 1, 2022 For more information and/or to place your order, click here.



T-shirts available for the Samantha Mumma benefit (Courtesy: WPD)

All proceeds will go to the Mumma family.

For more information about the benefit or to make a donation, contact the following: