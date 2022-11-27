WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two suspected fatal overdoses.

According to the WPD, the fatal overdoses happened around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, near the intersection of S. Broadway & E. Carp Street, or just south of the John Mack Bridge.

“I can confirm there are two deceased and two receiving medical treatment at a local hospital,” WPD Officer Chad Ditch said.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.