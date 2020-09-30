Wichita Police Department launches blue light crash reduction project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department on Wednesday initiated a blue light crash reduction project.

The blue lights are installed on traffic signals at large complex intersections like Kellogg and Rock Road. The busy intersection is often difficult for officers to monitor.

“When the traffic light turns red, the blue light lights up letting us know that the light had turned red for any violators that continue to go through that intersection,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

The department said 12 blue lights were received through a grant funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Six were installed at Kellogg and Rock. Police are determining where to install the other lights.

The police department said the intersection at Kellogg and Rock has had 35 crashes and one fatality this year. In the past five years, over 270 crashes have happened at the intersection.

The department added traffic complaints is are regularly received from community members.

