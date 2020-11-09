Wichita Police Department launches Domestic Intervention Violence Reduction Team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department on Monday has launched a Domestic Intervention Violence Reduction Team.

The department has seen a rise in domestic violence and abuse over the last few years. There have been increased cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will work directly with WPD’s domestic violence/sex crime investigators and will search for offenders with warrants, conduct investigation on new domestic violence crimes, and reduce victimization through enforcement and education.

“DIVRT’s goal is to reduce the instances of domestic violence in our community while focusing on victim safety and holding offenders accountable,” Chief Ramsay said. “The seven-person team will work closely with community DV advocacy agencies to ensure we are doing all we can to reduce one of the top reasons women go to the emergency room.”

Six officers were chosen to be part of the team which will be supervised by Sergeant Roderick Miller.

Sergeant Roderick Miller – RAMiller@wichita.gov

• Officer Jacqueline Anderson – Janderson@wichita.gov

• Officer Grady Hoofer – Ghoofer@wichita.gov

• Officer Kevin Kurtz – Kkurtz@wichita.gov

• Officer Amber McClure – AmcClure@wichita.gov

• Officer Steven McKenna – SmcKenna@wichita.gov

• Officer Kailee Oswalt – Koswalt@wichita.gov

The department said the team was created through a U.S. Justice Department COPS grant.

