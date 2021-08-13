Wichita Police Department launches operation ‘Cat Guard’ to combat rising catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With rising numbers of catalytic converter thefts, the Wichita Police Department is taking action and launching Operation “Cat Guard.”

The department will partner with area automobile dealerships and auto repair shops to install 2,000 unique serial numbers on catalytic converters during the effort. Owners can then register the serial numbers into a national database.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said there were 760 catalytic converter thefts this year. It is over 200 more than reported in all of 2020.

“We are working on innovative ways to reduce this crime that has been having a significant impact on businesses and residents,” Chief Ramsay said. “The scrap metal industry must start to be part of the solution instead of fighting legislation that will help us stop this expensive crime.”

The operation will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 21, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at these locations: