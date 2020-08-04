Wichita Police Department launches Safely Seating ICT Kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is launching a new community-driven program called Safely Seating ICT Kids.

The department said it is a pilot program where citizens who are issued a citation for car seat violations will have the opportunity to apply for a free car seat. If approved, citizens will be given a proper car seat, and the citation will be dismissed.

The department said the program is a way to build relationships by helping community members in need and creating a positive interaction with officers. Officers can engage with drivers and offer a solution to keeping each child in Wichita safe by ensuring they have the proper car seat.

“This is a proactive effort by our department, and the focus is to help our citizens,” said Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Approval for a free car seat will be based on financial need and final approval by the Youth Advocacy Coalition Coordinator at Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center who is assisting WPD with implementing this program.

The pilot program will launch in the 67214 zip code on August 4, and the department hopes to expand the program citywide in the coming months.

If citizens would like to donate to this project, please email WPD associate accountant, Shauna Dickman at SDickman@wichita.gov.

