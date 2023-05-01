AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) made an arrest in a local cold case Monday.

A 53-year-old man from Augusta was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to the WPD, at 11 p.m. on November 13, 2007, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S Tara Falls in reference to a sexual assault case.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect had broken into the home and sexually assaulted a female victim.

“Investigators worked to identify a suspect but were unable to despite exhausting all available resources at the time,” the WPD said.

The WPD says recently, investigators, in collaboration with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Cold Case Team and the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, were able to utilize genealogical investigative techniques to assist in identifying a potential suspect.

The suspect’s identity was confirmed through DNA.

KSN will not identify the suspect unless charges are filed in the case.

The case will be presented to the Districted Attorney’s Office.