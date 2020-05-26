Wichita Police Department officer charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that an officer has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the department said the case involves officer Joshua Hageman, and the charges stem from the recent investigation of an incident that occurred approximately seven years ago before Hageman was employed with the department. Hageman has been placed on administrative leave without pay the release said.

Police said they recently learned of the 2012 incident involving Hageman, 20 at the time, inappropriately touching two 15-year-old girls while at a home in Colwich. The incident was investigated and presented to the district attorney’s office.

Officials with the department requested the investigation involve the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. It is part of a collaborative agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

The department said Hageman has been employed as a WPD officer for three years.

