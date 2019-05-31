Wichita Police Department Patrol East sees rash of car and property vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department Patrol East Bureau has seen a rash of vehicle and other property vandalism cases. 

The department said the main areas targeted have been between Oliver and Woodlawn north of Central and south of E. 9th Street.

Above is video of vandals breaking out windows with baseball bats at the Recreation Center at Edgemoor Park. 

If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. If you have information on these crimes you can contact our Investigations Division at 316-268-4407.
 

