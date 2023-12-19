WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Chief of Police Joe Sullivan and City Council Member Bryan Frye toured the new Patrol East Police Station located at Pinecrest Street and Lincoln Street on Monday.

Construction began in early December 2022. The WPD says construction is on track to be able to move in in the early summer of 2024.

“But that’s not all,” said the WPD. “We’re thrilled to announce that the blueprint for progress doesn’t stop here. The construction of the next-gen Patrol West Police Station is set to kick off next year, taking inspiration from the sleek design of our new East station.”

The WPD says they are not just investing in brick and mortar.

“We’re investing in cutting-edge technology, dedicated personnel, and robust infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said the WPD.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Like the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page for the latest updates.