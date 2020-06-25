Wichita Police Department responding to change in policing policies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay is responding to the community’s demands for change in policing policies.

This comes after the Racial Profiling Advisory Board hosted a town hall last week where community members created a list of recommendations for police and elected officials. Recent events across the country have brought to the forefront the need to rigorously review local police policies and protocols.

Chief Ramsay says the department had already been working on some of the requests for several years.

“No knock warrants, the concerns over qualified immunity, some of the cases we completely agree, and we’ve already changed some of the policies to match,” said Chief Ramsay.

Ramsay would go on to say the department does not agree with the banning of no knock warrants.

