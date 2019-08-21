Wichita Police Department rolls out volunteer program to curb crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has launched a volunteer policing program to keep an eye on crime in the Riverside area and along the Arkansas River.

Eleven volunteers are trained and ready to begin patrol and eight more people are waiting to go through training and background checks.

The volunteers are graduates of the Citizen’s Police Academy and have gone through extensive communication and safety training.

“We’ll be able to get out and get some air and keep an eye on things,” said Ben Mills, volunteer.

Mills is just one of the volunteers you’ll soon see riding in a cart along the riverbanks.

The idea for the program came from Cindy Claycomb, Wichita City Council member, who admired the success of similar programs in other cities. She brought the idea to Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

“They are just people to help watch for activity that is criminal or illegal and turn that in to police,” said Claycomb.

The volunteers will wear bright neon yellow shirts. But, they won’t be carrying weapons or issuing tickets.

Police said public safety is at the forefront, especially with the homeless population and more developments coming to the downtown area.

“This is a great effort where concerned citizens can give back to their community and be the eyes and ears of the police department,” said Chief Ramsay.

The carts for the volunteers were donated by the Wichita Parks Department and those participating will choose their own hours during the week.

The volunteers will also inform people about the electric scooter rules and other need-to-know information.

“Right now, we’re having volunteers drive along the Riverwalk area and the parks,” said Lt. Joseph Kennedy, Wichita Police Department. “If people want resources, we’ve got flyers to hand out to them.”

Each person comes with their own reason for volunteering.

“To give back to the city,” said Lois Kimble, volunteer. “Sometimes, you just have to. Money’s not everything. If you want something, you’ve got to give back to your community.”

Officials said weekend hours of volunteer operations will be Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During weekdays, volunteers will decide what hours they want to work.

For more information about joining the program or how it works, contact the Wichita Police Department on their website or call 316-268-4111.