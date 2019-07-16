Wichita Police Department stresses scooter safety and rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, electric scooters made their debut in Wichita. The city said 1,300 people rode them the first day.

With riders now on the streets, the Wichita Police Department wants to stress safety and rules.

The department released the following list:

Cannot operate on the sidewalk

Can operate on bike paths and roadways posted 40 mph or less

Can only operate until 9 p.m. or dusk

No helmet, insurance, driver’s license or registration required

Cannot ride more than two abreast

Need to ride as close to the right as possible

No more than one person on the scooter at a time; and cannot cling to a vehicle.

