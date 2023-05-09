WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is hosting another second chance Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1, at the Minisa Community Building, 704 W. 13th St. N.

The City of Wichita Municipal Court, the DMV and NexStep will all be at the event.

“City of Wichita Traffic warrants will be given a new court date, City Court will be there if you just want to pay it off and be done with it or have questions. DMV will be there for Driver’s License questions and help with DL issues. NexStep will be there for education possibilities,” the WPD said on Facebook.

The WPD says they can not assist with Sedgwick County Warrants or DUIs, and that criminal warrants are still bookable.

For questions, email lkimrey@wichita.gov.