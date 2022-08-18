WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced that the Wichita Police Department will be receiving a third-party review.

This is one of the responses to a texting scandal involving Wichita police officers.

The City of Wichita has been searching nationally for this third party for “months.” After conducting many interviews and narrowing down their options, the City decided to go with Jensen Hughes. They will be going over their contract on Tuesday.

If approved, they will look into the department’s culture, procedures, conduct, and more. Their process will start by gathering community input, then continue on to review policies, analyze data, and create recommendations that can be identified and measured.

“This is actually will have action steps afterwards about what we can continue to do to continue to make Wichita the best community can be. We expect the report early next year,” said Mayor Whipple.

If approved, the group will provide monthly progress reports to the City Council. Mayor Whipple says those will be shared with the public.

You can watch the full announcement below: