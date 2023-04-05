WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about motorcycle safety ahead of warmer weather.

“With Spring and Summer weather incoming, Wichita will see the return of motorcycles on city streets,” the WPD said.

The WPD says while a vast majority of Wichita’s riding population is cautious and safety-minded, they have noticed an increase in the number of riders who are operating in an unsafe and sometimes reckless manner.

“High-risk riding habits such as riding between vehicles, weaving in and out of traffic, driving at high speeds, running red lights, and riding in a wheelie are just some of the behaviors seen on

city streets,” Wichita police said. “And some of these motorcycles are not even legal to be operated on city streets.”

When motorcyclists drive recklessly, they are not only risking their own safety but those they share the road with.

The WPD says, “Additionally, when riders engage in high-risk behaviors, and it results in an injury to another person, there is the possibility that felony criminal charges could be filed…”

As warmer weather approaches, the WPD asks that citizens not only watch for motorcyclists and be extra vigilant but also for motorcyclists to ride safely.

“We are all responsible for doing our part in preventing these types of tragic incidents,” Wichita police say.