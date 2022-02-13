WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has strong competition when it comes to finding new police recruits.

To compete with cities like Kansas City and Oklahoma City, the WPD has raised the new starting salary to $24 an hour.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, about 10 years ago, the office would get 200 to 300 applicants for five to six deputy positions. Now, they are starting a class of eight commission deputies, which has had only about 15 applicants.

The push for more pay is being felt across Kansas, and the WPD is leading the way.

“We know that there are departments all over the country that are looking for police officers. We have been very fortunate in the Wichita area,” said WPD Sgt. Jeremy Vogel.

The City of Wichita approved a new contract with the WPD and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“You have got to be competitive when it comes to wages in order to get the personnel that you need to make sure that you have a good quality of the product that you are able to give back to,” said Sgt. Vogel.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said he has been pushing for higher wages for his deputies for years.

“We lost some folks that felt like they were going to go somewhere else, and for some of them, they did get pay increases going into other smaller agencies,” said Easter.

In the next county budget, the hope is that more dollars will go to wages. It’s a push also underway in Cowley County.

“I’m hoping I can get that raised up to where folks can have a decent wage and live comfortably to where they can afford to survive,” said Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti.

If you would like to apply to the Wichita Police Department, click here. If you would like to apply to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, click here. If you would like to apply to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, click here.