Wichita Police dept. reports 79 cases of people stealing from cars the past 7 days

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – An Invasion of privacy, that’s is what several Wichitans said is happening to them while they are sleeping. So far this year police have taken more than 2,800 reports of thefts from cars and nearly 80 in the past week.

People said while their neighborhoods are typically safe when it gets dark they have been catching visitors on camera trying to steal from cars and even breaking some windows.

“I figured I would share it just to let people know if you are leaving your car outside someone is going to check to see if they are going to be able to get into it,” said Jeff Bartlett.

Caught on camera, Jeff Bartlett said people are coming to his West Wichita neighborhood to find easy money.

“My console, my dash and just everything was thrown all around the truck usually I’m pretty good about not leaving anything valuable in there but I did have a camera and a few other personal items,” said Bartlett.

After filing a police report Bartlett added cameras to his driveway and just a day later caught someone.

“I had an alert about three in the morning that someone is coming through the neighborhood and checking out cars,” said Bartlett.

This time his doors were locked and he hopes others in his neighborhood remember to do the same thing.

“Now we are like should we add more cameras different types of cameras and yeah it makes you think about the security more,” said Minge.

Jamie Minge lives in Delano. She said a few weeks ago, her husband was putting her son to bed when he heard glass shatter. That’s when he called the police.

“They told us in the past 35-40 minutes of our phone call there were about 6 other phone calls in the neighborhood,” said Minge.

“It seems like it happens all over town just reviewing people’s ring video it seems like it doesn’t matter what area of town it happens,” said Bartlett.

According to the Wichita Police Department data, October has been a busy month for theft reports. So far, this month has seen 65 more car theft reports than September.