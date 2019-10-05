Wichita police Detective Matt Young laid to rest after battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After more than 20 years of service to the Wichita Police Department and a battle with cancer, Detective Matt Young was laid to rest Saturday.

Family, friends, and law enforcement officials gathered at Central Christian Church in Wichita Saturday morning to say their final goodbye.

Despite some rain and gloom during the ceremony, people took time to stand alongside Rock Road for the processional. The weather cleared up just in time for it to start.

The ride was filled with members from WPD and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Community members say standing along the route was their way to say thank you for Young’s service.

“It’s respect for the police officers and what they do for us,” said Allen Bundy.

“After Deputy Kunze last year, I feel like the state’s gotten a little more connected with their first responders and trying to support them more,” said John Hooper Jr.

If you are looking to help out the Young family donations can be made to them through the Honore Adversis Foundation.

