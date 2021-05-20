Wichita police: Hotel worker says man exposed himself

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has released photos of a man they are trying to find in connection with an indecent exposure case.

Police got the call of a suspicious character with a gun at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in the 400 block of West Douglas around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

(Surveillance photo provided by WPD)

(Surveillance photo provided by WPD)

(Surveillance photo provided by WPD)

(Surveillance photo provided by WPD)

A woman who works at the business told officers the suspect exposed his genitals to her and threatened to assault her. She was not injured and the man got away.

If you recognize the man or can help the police solve the case, contact Detective Patricia Brock at PBrock@wichtia.gov or 316-352-4837.