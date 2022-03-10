WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An administrative secretary for the Wichita Police Department has been charged with a crime.

A police spokesperson said Mia Turner is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a computer after an investigation into the unauthorized release of classified information related to a criminal case in January.

Turner has been with the WPD for 14 years in a nonsworn administrative role. She is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

The WPD is also conducting an internal investigation.

Turner served on the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education for several months in 2021. She was appointed to the BOE in March, but she lost to Kathy Bond in November.