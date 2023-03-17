WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say if you go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you do it safely. The department says extra officers will be working Friday night to remove impaired drivers from the street.

“St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, which can increase the number of people

consuming alcohol over the weekend,” said Gary Herman, Kansas Department of Transportation behavior safety manager. “By simply making plans to getting home safely before the celebrations begin, we can improve safety and help save families from a completely preventable heartbreak.”

According to KDOT, 143 people were killed in alcohol-suspected crashes in Kansas in 2021, and 61 people were killed in crashes that involved a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 and greater.

AAA is urging those who take part in the revelry to have a plan and is offering the following steps for a safe holiday.

If you’re venturing out to a pub or attending a St. Patrick’s Day party, plan ahead.

Decide whether you’ll drink or you’ll drive – you can’t do both

If you will drink, designate a sober, reliable driver to get you home safely or plan to call a taxi, ride share, sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

If you plan on driving, commit to staying sober

If you see a driver on the road that you suspect is impaired, pull over to a safe spot and call 911, giving police a description of the vehicle

And remember, if you see people who are about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely

For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, click here.