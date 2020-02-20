Wichita police find family from van, say it is no longer suspicious

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has found the man and woman who were in a van that was reported as suspicious earlier this week.

After speaking to them, police believe the two were not doing anything suspicious, just asking for assistance for their infant and one-year-old child.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at businesses in the 7700 block of East Kellogg. A woman reported that an unknown male driver and unknown female passenger in a van approached her teenage children in a parking lot and asked for them to help with their child. The teenagers refused, no children were observed in the van, and the suspects left in the van.

At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at a business in the 10500 block of West Central. Upon arrival, officers contacted a woman who reported an unknown male driver and an unknown female passenger in a minivan pulled up beside her vehicle and asked if she would help with their child. She refused, no children were observed in the van and she left in her vehicle.

Police said similar incidents were also reported to have occurred at a business in the 3700 block of North Woodlawn and at a location in Andover.

Police gave an update on their investigation Friday morning. They said they found the van at a hotel and found a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and their children.

Investigators believe the couple was just asking for assistance which is not a crime. The children are in good health. Officers are letting the family know about various assistance channels available to them in Wichita.

Police say if someone approaches you asking for assistance and you do not feel comfortable or safe, call 911 and ask for an officer to respond.

