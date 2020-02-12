Wichita Police Foundation campaigning to up security along Riverfront

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a new push to up security along Wichita’s Riverfront. This as police investigate the beating death of a man found on Monday under the Douglas Street Bridge.

Wichita police are still trying to figure out what happened to the man whose body was found Monday beaten to death under the Douglas Street Bridge. A crime that Becca Newman with the Wichita Police Foundation believes could be solved with the help of surveillance cameras.

“If the system was here right now, maybe, you know maybe we would have seen the person that did this and they would already be in custody,” said Becca Newman, Wichita Police Foundation executive director.

The foundation started a campaign last October called ‘Eyes on the River’ to raise funds to add six security cameras to cover 2.3 miles of the Riverfront. Four cameras will be placed on bridges the other two will be placed at the Veteran Memorial Park and near Exploration Place.

“Were these cameras will be placed for example on the Douglas Street Bridge they will be able to see both sides of the river because they have pan, tilt, zoom capabilities,” said Newman.

The cameras are similar to the ones in Old Town. Since those have been up, Newman said violent crime is down 17%. Newman said increasing the security in the area is going to be more important as more foot traffic is expected with the development of the Riverfront and baseball stadium.

“We want people to feel safe coming down, and we want our department to have the resources they need to help people feel that way too,” said Newman.

The cost to purchase and install the new cameras is $175,000. Newman said they are about $35,000 away from raising enough funds to purchase the cameras. The foundation’s goal is to have them installed before the home opener at the new baseball stadium.

For more information about the ‘Eyes on the River’ campaign, click here.

LATEST STORIES: