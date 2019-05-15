Wichita Police Foundation kicks off campaign to support new WPD horse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re getting the first look at who Wichita police are hoping to add to their Mounted Unit. But before the 4-year-old Clydesdale can start, they need community support.

At Cowskin Creek Farms, you can find a special Clydesdale.

“We love talking about our horses, we’ll talk to you all day long about our horses,” said Officer Todd Clark, Wichita Police.

He has the qualities, officers want in a police horse.

The Mounted Unit looks for horses with a good temperament are a certain height, and have exposure to crowds.

And weighing in at about 1,800 pounds, they want him to be their newest and largest member. Besides helping with crowd control and security, officers say their horses, are a community favorite.

“People come up to us, they talk to us, they want to see the horses, they want to know the names of the horses,” said Clark.

But as horses retire, their budget can’t cover the cost to replace them. It’s a need the Wichita Police Foundation recognized, and why they’re starting the Horse for Heroes campaign.

“If I’m in a crowd, and I’m uncomfortable, just being able to look up and see an officer from far away it brings a sense of peace and safety,” said Becca Boldra, Wichita Police Foundation.

Becca Boldra says they’re trying to raise $20,000.

“One of our sponsorships is the presenting sponsorship and at that level, that person or that company or that group of friends has the opportunity to name the horse,” said Boldra.

Eight horses make up the unit, and they hope this gentle giant, can replace one, needing to step off patrol.

He came to Kansas from Canada, and with experience in parades, they think he will fit right in.

For information on the campaign and donating you can visit the Wichita Police Foundation’s website.