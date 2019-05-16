Wichita Police Foundation presents trauma kits to police department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Foundation presented 40 new trauma kits to the Wichita Police Department Thursday afternoon at the Law Enforcement Memorial.

The trauma kits contain items found in first-aid kits, including bandages, gauze, and tourniquets, gear that has not previously been among the equipment every officer was able to carry.

“The trauma kits are compact kits that contain items essential for treatment off serious injuries encountered by law enforcement,” said Becca Boldra, Executive Director of the Wichita Police Foundation. “When you think of first responders, a lot of people think of paramedics, but it’s our law enforcement who are first on the scene. Whether it’s for themselves or for a community member, they need to be able to stop the bleed.”

To equip every Wichita Police Department officer with a trauma kit, the foundation said an additional 600 kits are needed.