Wichita Police Foundation receives largest single donation ever

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Wichita Police Foundation (WPF) received its largest single donation in the history of its organization.

An individual who wishes to remain anonymous gave a donation of $145,000 to the WPF.

“We are sincerely humbled and grateful for these much-needed funds that will go to ensure the safety of our local law enforcement officers. Thank you to our anonymous donor, and THANK YOU to all of you FOR BELIEVING IN US,” said the WPF.

