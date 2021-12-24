Wichita Police Foundation receives largest single donation ever

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Wichita Police Foundation (WPF) received its largest single donation in the history of its organization.

An individual who wishes to remain anonymous gave a donation of $145,000 to the WPF.

“We are sincerely humbled and grateful for these much-needed funds that will go to ensure the safety of our local law enforcement officers. Thank you to our anonymous donor, and THANK YOU to all of you FOR BELIEVING IN US,” said the WPF.

If you would like to donate to the WPF, you can go to their website, wichitapolicefoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories