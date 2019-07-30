Wichita police handing out flyers with scooter rules, citations to begin in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been two weeks since the launch of e-scooters in Wichita, and while no citations have been given yet, city officials and officers are focusing on making sure you know the rules.

Michael Tann, director of transit for the City of Wichita, said 1,200 trips are taken every day on the scooters, which averages out to be about three trips per scooter.

However, some riders are not paying attention on the scooters

“They were at a stop light, and I just heard honking and a guy on a scooter had his phone nuzzled up to him,” said Trenton Sweetwater, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs. “He was riding and talking at the same time.”

Sweetwater works downtown at the pop-up park and sees quite a few people riding scooters. He said he often sees people riding on the sidewalk and even two people riding on a scooter at a time.

City officials said the biggest issue they’re battling is people riding the scooters on the sidewalks, which is a violation of the rental scooter ordinance. (SEE LIST BELOW STORY)

Wichita police officers are going out to educate riders by giving them a list of violations.

Citations will start to be issued for violators in August.

“We want to make sure people know where they should be operating them, when they operate them and sort of work through the bugs we’ve experienced,” said Tann.

Another problem riders have reported is the lack of battery on some scooters.

Tann said it’s because of the constant use, and some scooters are used more than others. The city and the scooter company, Zagster, will monitor usage and that will help determine scooter placements and how often scooters in certain areas need to be charged.

“It’s sort of a hit and miss,” said Tann. “When the battery goes out, it sends a message immediately back to Zagster, and they’ll send a team out and pick it up and charge it.”

Zagster said there are at least 40 people who have been locally hired by the company to charge, repair and replace the scooters after they’ve been charged each night.

The company said even more people will be hired.

But for now, officials are working to make sure you know the rules.

“If everyone would pay attention to the rules, it would make it much easier,” said Sweetwater.

City officials said they’ve received questions about the beeping from the scooters. The scooters will beep once the battery gets low. Officials said if you experience that, to terminate your ride to avoid any issues.

The beeping can also occur when someone moves the scooter from its location without activating it.

Police officers will enforce the rules of the rental e-scooters beginning in August. Fines are $91.50 for each violation.

Rental scooter violations

City Ordinances: 11.50.010/11.50.020/11.50.030/9.03.405

Unlawful to ride on sidewalk

Unlawful to ride on a street posted 40 mph or above

Impede safe use of scooter (can apply to non-operator)

Carless operation of scooter

Violation of traffic law [to wit: run stop sign or run red light, etc.]

Fail to ride to right side of roadway

Fail to ride to left on one way street

Unlawful to ride more than two abreast

Unlawful to ride with passenger (unless scooter designed for two)

Unlawful to hitch to moving vehicle

Fail to yield to pedestrian

Fail to obey rules in crosswalk [or crossing road] (same duties as pedestrian)

Unlawful to ride after dusk [either after 9pm or sunset, whichever first]

Exceed 20 mph on scooter

Scootering under influence of drugs or alcohol

Unlawful scooter parking: [block pedestrian travel or traffic hazard]

Unlawful parking: specify one of the following (except at bike racks): Transit zone, bus stop, shelter, passenger wait area, loading zone, disabled parking zone, curb ramp, driveway or approach, motor vehicle parking spaces, driving lane, bike lane, entrance to private property or driveway

Park to impede access to or from a building

On park property-unlawful to ride off bike/multi use path

On park property-unlawful to ride on sidewalk or unpaved surface

On park property-parked and impeded (pedestrian or bike or vehicle)

Violation Fine $91.50