WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichitans who receive Meals on Wheels got an unexpected visit from police officers when their meal showed up Tuesday.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and several captains delivered meals in different neighborhoods across town.

One recipient, who has been receiving meals for about a year, was surprised when the police showed up at her door.

“That was the chief of police. That was such a joy to meet him. I always see him on television. Police do such a wonderful job,” Mary Weathers, Meals on Wheels recipient, said.

According to Senior Services of Wichita, this week, March 20 – 24, is known as Champions Week, where numerous prominent citizens deliver meals in their respective communities. The organization says March is dedicated to funding and recruiting volunteers for Meals on Wheels programs through a national campaign called “March for Meals.”