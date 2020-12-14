Wichita police host annual holiday feast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department hosted their annual holiday feast for people and families in need on Sunday.

The event allowed families to pick up food prepared by Pig In Pig Out, an area barbecue restaurant, as well as meet Santa Claus and receive wrapped gifts from officers and people from the community.

The event has been a staple of the department for the past 12 years.

“In patrol, you see a lot of despair, you see a lot of what goes in people’s lives, and during the holiday season, it kind of strikes you as a chance to do something different and to do something better just to give them at least a little bit of time, a little bit of happiness and let them know, it’s coming from the Wichita Police Department,” said Sgt. Kenneth Kimble, event organizer.

Families that received these feasts are chosen by the department.

“They didn’t ask us for anything,” said Sgt. Kimble. “We picked them, and we asked them if they would be willing to participate and they were. We go out ourselves, we do all of our shopping, all of our wrapping. We have a company that provides the food. Unfortunately, we are not able to go to their location so we brought it here. They provide meals for these families too, so they can have great holiday meals to get them through the holidays, and they have presents to open up on Christmas Day.”

Sgt. Kimble explained the department feels the need to help in this way every year.

“Wichita is a unique place. We have a lot of support from our community here, and it’s because we do stuff for them. We are part of the community. We live here. We don’t do anything different than they do. We shop at the same stores. We go to the same places, so we want them to know we are part of them and we do care about them,” said. Sgt. Kimble.