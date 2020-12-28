Wichita police identify man killed in Saturday crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal crash.

Police said Monday that 27-year-old Derrick Pruett of Wichita died in the wreck Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a 2004 GMC Envoy overturned.

Pruett was pinned inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Pruett had lost control of the vehicle and struck the median and a utility pole, causing it to overturn. Police say speed was believed to be a factor in the accident.

