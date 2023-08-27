WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has identified the woman found dead in the trunk of a car Saturday morning as 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder stemming from a domestic violence incident, said the Wichita police.

According to the WPD, they received a call at 11:08 a.m. Saturday from a 911 operator in North Carolina reporting a possible homicide in Wichita.

Wichita police say that based on the information given to the North Carolina 911 operator by a family member of the suspect, officers were dispatched to two different locations to check the welfare of the reported victim.

One of the locations was in the 7600 block of E. 21st St. N.

Upon arrival, Wichita police said they found the suspect and located Bronson in the trunk of his car.

Officers pulled her out of the trunk and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. According to the WPD, she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to fully determine what led up to the fatal incident.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse, Wichita police encourage you to contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area for help. A list of available resources can be found here.

KSN does not name suspects unless chargers are filed in their case. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.