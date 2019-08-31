Wichita police install gates in Old Town to protect late night crowds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When day turns to night in Wichita’s Old Town, the crowds come out hopping from bar to bar flooding the brick lined streets when clubs close at 2 a.m.

“You have an influx of people out on the street,” said Lt. Drew Seiler with Wichita Police Department. “You have vehicles that are coming down the street and when you have the two mixing together then you have a traffic jam with the vehicles.”

It leads to safety concerns.

“Often times, we would have vehicle verses pedestrian collision, and some of those got very serious and severe,” said Lt. Seiler.

Police in the past tried using cones and police cars to block off the roads but neither worked well.

“Plus, if an officer had to leave to go make another call now I’ve lost my barricade,” Lt. Seiler said.

Officer L.J. Carlson and the Parks Department designed the nearly 18-feet- long gates to better protect the crowds.

“We were looking at bollards that come up out of the streets like a lot of the major cities who have a bar district similar to Old Town and while we looked into that, we found it wasn’t very cost effective,” said Lt. Seiler.

Police installed the first set of gates in the 100 block of Mosley as a trial run in March of this year. They worked so well they added more. There’s now 13 in place between 1st Street and Douglas with more on the way. Four more gates will go up on Mosley between 1st and 2nd Street in the next couple of weeks. Police expect to have all 21 gates installed by October.

The blue area is where police have gates installed. The green area is where police plan to add more gates soon.

“So when they all come out this gives them a safe place to congregate and then start making their way to their vehicles,” said Lt. Seiler.

“You can go across the street and not have to worry about looking for cars and things like that and bounce around from restaurant or bar to bar,” said Jay Sarkar, visiting Old Town from Kansas City.

The gates are typically let down Thursday and Friday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

They can be stowed away until police need them so they are not an eyesore.

“We want to create down here a safe environment for families for those that reside down here and for the businesses to operate during those peak hours,” said Lt. Seiler.