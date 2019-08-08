Wichita Police introduce new four-legged officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Foundation hosted a Horse for Heroes campaign celebration event at the Old Town Farm and Art Market Plaza.

The event is an opportunity for the community to witness the Clydesdales make their public debut as the newest members of the WPD Mounted Unit and receive their official police horse names.

Naming rights to the Clydesdales were given to two sponsors as part of a sponsorship package. The Wichita Police Foundation revealed their names as “Hero” and “Keeper”

The executive director of the Wichita Police Foundation, Becca Boldra commented on the event, saying “This event is such a good opportunity for the entire community to meet the Clydesdales and see why they are so great for police work. And, we’re excited to announce the Clydesdales official police horse names. Come on down and bring your friends.”

The event will commenced as the WPD Mounted Unit arrived in formation with the Clydesdales standing front and center.

Guests met the Mounted Unit, the new Clydesdales, and took advantage of capturing this historic event on film.