Wichita police investigate criminal homicide death of a 38-year-man in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal homicide in the death of a 38-year-old man on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Saturday around 7:30 a.m.
Police officials say an individual called 9-1-1 and reported seeing a bleeding man in a car. When police arrived they found the victim inside a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.
