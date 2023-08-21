WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following an incident overnight near downtown Wichita.

Wichita police were called after midnight at the Auto Motel near 11th and Broadway. Police tried to save the man, but when EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The call came in as a stabbing, but officers are not sure how he actually died.

“Right now, we don’t have a lot of leads at this point. We are tracking down doing neighborhoods, working on different types of videos to see who or if anybody seen anything,” said Sgt. Larry Carlson. “Officers found the male who appears to be 30, 40s years old, somewhere in the 30s to 40s, with some type of trauma on his body, but we are unsure of exactly how anything went down at this point.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.