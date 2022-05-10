WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and emergency crews responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near East 37th Street North and Rock Road Tuesday afternoon. The call came in around 2 p.m.

When police officers got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. An ambulance took him to the hospital in serious condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

So far, the WPD has not released any details about what led to the shooting or if police arrested anyone. A spokesperson said detectives are still investigating the shooting.