WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men doing landscaping work at a home in northeast Wichita found a suspicious device and called 911 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Wichita Police Department went to the home in the 1400 block of North Lorraine and looked at the device. They do not think it looks like anything significant, but they have called out the bomb squad as a precaution.

They say there is no danger to the public. KSN will update this story if the situation warrants it.