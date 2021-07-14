Wichita police investigating 4 deaths possibly from drug overdoses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating four deaths possibly from drug overdoses.

The department said the investigation started July 5 with the first death. In each case, evidence of cocaine had been found. The cases occurred in the area from Kellogg to Pawnee along the Broadway corridor.

The victims include a 38-year-old woman found at the Trail Motel on July 5, a 48-year-old woman found at the Bell Boy Motel on July 11, a 56-year-old man found in the 100 block of East Harry on July 12, and a 67-year-old man found at the Bel Air Motel on July 13.

Right now, the Sedgwick County Forensic Center and the coroner will determine the actual causes of death.

The police department wants to remind residents that any narcotic or prescription drug not purchased with a doctor’s prescription at a legitimate pharmacy should be considered unsafe and could contain fentanyl or other harmful substances.

Anyone with information about the illegal use or sale of any drug is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Also, those needing help with a drug addiction should call Sedgwick County COMCARE Addiction Treatment Services at 316-660-1100.

If you believe a person has overdosed on fentanyl, please remember: