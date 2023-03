WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating the robbery of a bank in south Wichita.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Emprise Bank branch located a 2433 S. Seneca, just south of Pawnee. Right now, there is a large police presence at the bank.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story, and we will have more details as soon as they become available.