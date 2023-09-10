WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another early Sunday morning.

According to the WPD, they received a call at 2:15 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 4000 block of W. Memory Ln.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 19-year-old Zyles James from Wichita unconscious and not breathing, with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The WPD says officers provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. James was then taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another victim was found at the scene. Police say they had a graze wound to their arm. They were taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

“Violent crimes such as these impact the community greatly,” said Wichita police.

The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information on this case to please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.