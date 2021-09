WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says officers were sent to Riverside Park around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to do a welfare check on a person.

They found an unresponsive 32-year-old man in the 800 block of West Murdock. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died.

The WPD says its investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

Officers blocked some roads through Riverside Park this morning, but they opened the roads again around 8 a.m.