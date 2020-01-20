Live Now
Wichita police investigating infant death

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist EMS with an unresponsive infant at a home in the 2100 block of N. Minnesota. Officers learned that a 7-day-old boy was not breathing. The infant was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said their investigation revealed that the child’s father had just dropped the child off at the mother’s home. The infant would not take a bottle and then stopped breathing.

Police are awaiting a final autopsy report, but they say there does not appear to be evidence of child abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

