Wichita police investigating infant death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist EMS with an unresponsive infant at a home in the 2100 block of N. Minnesota. Officers learned that a 7-day-old boy was not breathing. The infant was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said their investigation revealed that the child’s father had just dropped the child off at the mother’s home. The infant would not take a bottle and then stopped breathing.

Police are awaiting a final autopsy report, but they say there does not appear to be evidence of child abuse.

